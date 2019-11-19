Union suspends air traffic action at Hial airports

Image caption Air traffic controllers at Shetland's Sumburgh Airport had taken part in the industrial action

An air traffic controllers union has suspended action at a number of Scottish airports.

The Prospect union said it was stopping a work-to-rule which has been in place since April at Highland and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) airports.

The union said a "preliminary agreement" had been reached with Hial, owned by the Scottish government, and would be put to its members.

More talks are scheduled before a ballot is held.

There has been a long-running dispute with air traffic controllers at Hial's 11 airports.

In July, a series of strikes affected six of its Scottish airports.

The travel plans of thousands of passengers were disrupted by 24-hour strikes at Inverness, Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Dundee, Stornoway and Benbecula airports.

The work-to-rule will end at 17:00.