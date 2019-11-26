Image copyright Highland Game Image caption Highland Game will supply Gousto with more than 20,000 burgers ahead of Christmas

Dundee-based venison supplier Highland Game has secured a major deal with UK recipe box firm Gousto.

The new partnership will see Highland Game provide more than 20,000 Christmas venison and camembert burger meals over a two-week period.

It will also supply venison steaks in the run-up to Christmas.

Under a separate year-long deal, it will boost supply of venison fillets, steaks, burger meat and sausages to wholesalers Costco, Booker and Brake.

The company estimated the total value of the contracts at nearly £2m over the next 12 months.

The announcement comes a few months after Highland Game signed a distribution deal with retail partners Tesco and Morrisons worth more £1m.

Highland Game managing director and founder Christian Nissen said: "Alongside our partners in wholesale, food service, retail and export, we've been working hard to widen appeal for venison and raise awareness of this healthy, sustainable meat protein."