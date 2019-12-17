Unemployment in Scotland falls by 9,000 to 100,000
The number of Scots seeking work fell by 9,000 to 100,000 between August and October, according to official figures.
The jobless rate now stands at 3.7%, just below the UK figure of 3.8%.
Data from the Office for National Statistics also showed that the number of Scots in employment fell by 21,000, to 2,648,000.
At the same time, there was a rise of 30,000 in the number of people counted as unavailable for work, including the ill, students and unpaid carers.
Meanwhile, UK-wide wage growth, excluding bonuses, slowed to 3.5% from 3.6% from July to September.