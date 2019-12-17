Image copyright PA

The number of Scots seeking work fell by 9,000 to 100,000 between August and October, according to official figures.

The jobless rate now stands at 3.7%, just below the UK figure of 3.8%.

Data from the Office for National Statistics also showed that the number of Scots in employment fell by 21,000, to 2,648,000.

At the same time, there was a rise of 30,000 in the number of people counted as unavailable for work, including the ill, students and unpaid carers.

Meanwhile, UK-wide wage growth, excluding bonuses, slowed to 3.5% from 3.6% from July to September.