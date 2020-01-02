Image copyright PA Media Image caption Aldi aims to be employed 2,800 staff in Scotland by the end of 2020

Aldi has announced plans to open a further six stores in Scotland this year as it continues its expansion across the UK.

Two will be in Glasgow with others opening in Edinburgh, Livingston, Haddington and Stewarton.

The discount supermarket's new £25m storage and chill facility in Bathgate is also expected to be fully operational by the end of April.

Aldi said that along with the new store openings, this would create 200 jobs.

The total number of staff employed by the retailer in Scotland is expected to reach 2,800 by the end of 2020.

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Aldi opening its first store in Scotland

Local products

Richard Holloway, Aldi's regional managing director for Scotland, said: "This is an exciting time for Aldi as we look ahead to 2020 and plan for the next 25 years in Scotland.

"Our new state-of-the-art storage and chill facility will be fully operational by the end of April, which will aid our expansion across Scotland while allowing us to increase the range of Scottish products available on our shelves.

"For several years Aldi has led the way with local sourcing, and we see Scotland as a key area of growth for the business.

"We're proud to have reached our ambition to stock over 450 Scottish products significantly ahead of our target of the end of 2020, and we will continue to work in partnership with our local suppliers to increase this to over 500 locally-sourced products in the next two years."

The new Glasgow stores will be on Crown Street in the Gorbals and Gallowgate in Parkhead.

The others will open on Commercial Street in Edinburgh, Rigg Street in Stewarton, Houstoun Road in Livingston, and Gateside Commercial Park in Haddington.