Greenock Diodes plant given £14m investment boost

  • 6 January 2020
semiconductor silicon wafer undergoing probe testing Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Diodes plant in Greenock manufactures semiconductors

An electronics plant in Greenock that was threatened with closure last year is to receive nearly £14m.

The funding from Scottish Enterprise is part of a £47m investment deal so owners Diodes can upgrade the site and train the 300-strong workforce.

Semiconductor manufacturer Diodes International took over the site from Texas Instruments (TI) last year.

It followed an announcement by TI that it intended to move the plant to a more "cost-effective" site abroad.

The new funding package will see £12m invested in research and development to help develop technologically-advanced transistors at the site.
Image caption The site was formerly run by Texas Instruments

A further £1.7m will go towards a training programme for workers.

The company has also received £169,500 from Inverclyde Council to assist with development of the site.

