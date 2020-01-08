Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scotsman newspaper was founded in 1817

Journalists at The Scotsman have been told they no longer write for print titles and to focus instead on writing for online news sites.

JPI, which also owns the Edinburgh Evening News and Scotland on Sunday, is moving to what it calls "digital acceleration" on the publications.

Another team will compile print editions, selecting from online articles.

The move follows a trial of the new system in England.

Staff were told of the change on Monday as it was announced the Edinburgh publisher is to lose its editorial director Frank O'Donnell.

He is moving to a similar role at Dundee-based DC Thompson.

Mr O'Donnell will oversee The Courier, Press and Journal and the Sunday Post when he takes up the post in May.

In the meantime he will lead the implementation of the digital strategy at JPI, which goes live on 16 March.

Mr O'Donnell, who joined the Scotsman in March 2000, said: "I have made many great friends in my time here and will look back on this period with great fondness and with the certainty that our brands are in stronger shape for a sustainable digital future."