The Apex Hotels chain has reported a sharp rise in turnover and profits, following "significant" investment in its portfolio.

The Edinburgh-based group said revenue climbed by 9.5% to £75.4m in the year to the end of April 2019, while pre-tax profit was up by 51%, at £11.7m.

The number of rooms sold rose year-on-year by 5.5% to more than 465,500.

Apex operates a total of 10 hotels in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, London and Bath.

The company said it had invested a total of £9m over the year in upgrading two of its London hotels and its site in Waterloo Place, Edinburgh.

Chief executive Angela Vickers said: "Over the past year, we have delivered on our capital investment programme to upgrade the portfolio.

"We are delighted to see this has resulted in a strong performance across the financial year and demonstrates our continued commitment to providing modern facilities and the best possible experience for our guests."