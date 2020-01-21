ONS: Unemployment in Scotland falls by 7,000 to 105,000
Unemployment has fallen slightly in Scotland, and across the UK as a whole, according to the Office for National Statistics.
In the three months to November, the number of people out of work and looking for a job in Scotland fell by 7,000, to reach 105,000.
Scotland's unemployment rate now stands at 3.8% of the workforce.
Meanwhile, the number of people aged between 16 and 64 in employment fell by 1,000, to stand at 2,556,000.
The employment rate of 74.3% was below the UK figure of 76.3%.
A total of 32.9 million people are now in work in the UK, a rise of 0.5% for the three months to November.
ONS head of labour market and households David Freeman said: "The employment rate is at a new record high, with over two-thirds of the growth in people in work in the last year coming from women working full-time."