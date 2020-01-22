Image copyright Unite Image caption Unite members in Cumbernauld will vote on whether to strike

Staff at an engineering plant in Cumbernauld are to vote on strike action over a decision to close it.

The Unite union will open a ballot on industrial action on Thursday for about 80 staff members affected at the Cummins UK site.

In October, the company revealed plans to close operations in Cumbernauld, opening a 90-day consultation.

But it announced a week before Christmas, on 17 December, that it was going ahead with the closure.

Unite claims Cummins management have "repeatedly failed to engage" around alternative options to keep the site open.

If the ballot is successful, strike action, and action short of a strike including an overtime ban, is expected to take place from the end of February.

'Viable options'

Unite claims Cummins has refused to enter into negotiations through the conciliation service Acas and has rejected plans brought forward by the Scottish government to diversify the factory's operations.

It said the Scottish government had offered financial assistance to keep the factory open through the development and production of hydrogen power technology.

Unite regional industrial officer, Pat McIlvogue, said: "Unite members have been left with no option but to hold an industrial action ballot. Just before Christmas the company confirmed that it was intent on closing the factory despite a number of viable options being on the table to keep the site open.

"Over the last few days the company have refused point blank to engage with Unite in talks through Acas and they have also rejected the Scottish government's efforts to diversify the factory's operations even with financial assistance.

"Unite members are prepared to take all action necessary to secure some form of justice from this callous company."

The decision to consider closure was blamed on increasingly challenging global economic conditions.

Cummins also said the facility required a £3m investment.

The company specialises in the distribution of engines and generators for various industries.

Unite claimed the work would be transferred to England and has called for urgent intervention to keep the factory open.

The union believes this should include financial support through regional selective assistance grants and measures to reduce costs.

No one at Cummins UK was available to comment.

But a spokesman told the BBC in October: "We fully recognise today's announcement brings uncertainty, but we will provide all the support we can to minimise the impact on our employees, their families, our suppliers and the local community."

"If a decision is taken to close this facility, it will be extremely difficult, but in the face of challenging economic circumstances we must consider all options to improve the efficiency of our operations in order to offer industry leading service to our customers."