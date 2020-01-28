Image copyright Verdant Leisure Image caption Erigmore Estate is Verdant's seventh Scottish site

An English holiday park operator has acquired its seventh site north of the border.

Lancashire-based Verdant Leisure bought Erigmore Estate near Dunkeld in Perthshire for an undisclosed sum.

The purchase brings its portfolio to 10 leisure parks across Scotland and north east England.

The company's Scottish locations include three parks in Berwickshire, as well as sites in Ayrshire, Dumfriesshire and East Lothian.

Verdant, which is backed by Palatine Private Equity, said the latest purchase continued its plans to "create a strong regional group with significant scale".

It added that it was keen to add further parks to its group this year.

James Painter, investment director at Palatine, said: "We continue to see strong demand from British holidaymakers for UK 'staycations' and are delighted to support the management team in expanding the portfolio of Verdant Leisure holiday parks."