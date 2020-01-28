Image copyright Mark Power/Magnum Photos Image caption Edrington's portfolio includes The Macallan and The Famous Grouse

Japanese spirits giant Suntory is to buy a 10% stake in Famous Grouse whisky producer Edrington for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will build on a strategic partnership between the firms which dates back to the early 1990s.

Suntory has a long-term shareholding in The Macallan, the leading brand in Edrington's portfolio.

It has also distributed Edrington brands in several key international markets over the past four decades.

In a joint statement, the companies said the agreement would provide funds for Edrington's principal shareholder, The Robertson Trust, which is the largest independent grant-making trust in Scotland.

Funds will also go towards Edrington's employee share scheme.

Edrington chief executive Scott McCroskie: "Edrington has a successful long-standing strategic partnership with Suntory.

"We share a similar ethos and the same passion for craftsmanship, innovation and quality in our brands.

"We look forward to cementing and building this deep relationship over the coming years."

The Suntory group's portfolio includes Japanese whiskies Yamazaki and Hibiki, American bourbon Jim Beam and non-alcoholic drinks Orangina, Lucozade and Ribena.