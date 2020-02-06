Image copyright Getty Images Image caption FNZ provides a software platform for handling long-term savings products

A financial technology firm has announced an expansion into Dundee, and 200 new jobs over two years.

FNZ, which provides a software platform for handling long-term savings products, is to initially create 50 roles in a new Dundee office.

It already employs about 500 people in Edinburgh, and 2,000 more working with banks and insurers around the world.

The firm's clients include Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and Standard Life Aberdeen.

'Global growth'

FNZ was founded in New Zealand 16 years ago by chief executive Adrian Durham, moving to Scotland in 2005 and then making Edinburgh its headquarters.

In a funding round in 2018, the company was valued at £1.7bn.

Announcing the new jobs, Mr Durham said: "Our commitment to Scotland is unwavering. The business has thrived here over the last decade-and-a-half, thanks to the combination of talent, customers and infrastructure we have been able to access.

"Scotland will be central to the next phase of our global growth over the next 15 years and beyond.

"Our expansion into Dundee, which has undergone significant redevelopment and offers a strong talent pool, is testament to this commitment. We look forward to Scotland continuing to provide the platform for our ambitious growth strategy."