Premier Inn to open five new hotels in Scotland

Image caption One of the new Premier Inn hotels will be based at the site of the former BHS store in Princes Street, Edinburgh

Premier Inn is to open five new hotels in Scotland this year, creating an estimated 200 jobs.

Plans include a 136-bed hotel at the former BHS flagship store on Princes Street, Edinburgh, which closed following the collapse of the retailer in 2016.

A 249-bed "mega-hotel" is also planned in Glasgow's St Enoch Square.

There will also be new hotels in Aviemore, Hamilton and Thurso in Caithness.

Last year, the Whitbread-owned chain opened only one new hotel in Scotland, in Oban.

The company said the new hotels represented an investment of more than £70m.

Premier Inn is also planning extensions at its Edinburgh East, Fort William and Inverness West sites.

The hotel chain added that it was on course to offer 735 more beds through the new hotels and extensions.