Plans for the 12-storey building in Trongate include a luxury hotel and shops

Planning permission has been secured for a £25m mixed-use development in Glasgow's Merchant City.

The project in Trongate includes new shops and a luxury hotel with 157 bedrooms.

The development will see the demolition of a former Bank of Scotland branch and shops on the corner of Trongate and Hutcheson Street, as well as a pub.

Those behind the project said the 12-storey building would provide more than 100 full-time jobs, once completed.

Planning permission was secured by architectural firm Mosaic Architecture + Design for developer Caledon Property Group.

Mosiac director Stephen Mallon said: "We are confident that this development will be a positive addition to the skyline of Glasgow, fill an important part of Trongate and help revitalise this historically-important area of the Merchant City, which will undergo significant change in the years to come."

No start date for the project has been given.