Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption The former IBM factory at Spango Valley was demolished after IBM moved out of the site

Plans have been lodged for a £100m mixed-use development on the site of the former IBM facility at Spango Valley, Greenock.

Planning permission is being sought for up to 450 new homes, as well as retail, leisure and community facilities.

The 70-acre site, which IBM pulled out of in 2016, is owned by McGill's Buses owners Sandy and James Easdale.

Joint site owner Advance Construction expects 300 jobs to be created following construction.

The proposals include reopening the IBM railway station, which shut in December 2018 after the IBM factory was demolished. There are also plans for a new park and ride facility next to the station.

Image copyright Thomas Nugent Image caption The plans for the site include the construction up to 450 homes

Sandy Easdale said: "We believe that these proposals will have a significant positive economic impact across Inverclyde, providing a large mix and number of quality new homes, as well as modern employment, commercial and retail space.

"Not only will the development attract new people to the area, but it will be desirable to those already living here."