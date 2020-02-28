Periscopes for nuclear subs to be made in Glasgow

Image copyright BAE Systems Image caption The new fleet of submarines to carry the UK's nuclear weapons have a lifetime cost of £31bn

A Glasgow-based company has won a £330m contract for work on the UK's next generation of nuclear submarines.

Thales UK will build periscopes, sensors and sonar for the Dreadnought-class vessels.

The periscopes - known officially as combat system masts - will be manufactured at Govan in Glasgow.

The Thales facility in West Sussex will contribute technical input to the work. The sonar system will be developed in Somerset and Stockport.

The contract has been officially announced by defence minister Baroness Goldie during a visit to Glasgow.

She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that Scotland benefits considerably from UK defence orders.

"What we do get across the piece is a very strong and steady supply of orders," she said.

"If you think recently the part we played in the two new aircraft carriers, the Type-31 frigates being now built by Babcock and that will involve Rosyth and shipbuilding at BAE on the Clyde sustained by the destroyer orders.

"So there's a lot happening and that's part of the steady drumbeat that the MoD wants to have resonating in Scotland."