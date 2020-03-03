Image copyright Montane Image caption Montane specialises in mountain sports clothing and accessories

An Edinburgh-based consumer brand investor has secured a majority stake in mountain sports clothing and accessories firm Montane.

Inverleith LLP, which invests in the health and wellbeing, lifestyle and heritage sectors, did not disclose the value of the deal.

Northumberland-based Montane targets the "high-performance segments" of the outdoor markets.

The deal will see it boost distribution of its products in the UK and abroad.

There will also be "a sharpened focus" on product development.

Inverleith managing partner Paul Skipworth said: "I am delighted to see Montane join the Inverleith family of consumer brands.

"Consumers in this area are seeking brands with heritage, authenticity and credibility; brands that are both highly functional, yet also attractively designed.

"Montane fits these requirements as a company and brand that has been built steadily over the last 25 years and has become recognised and admired within this environment."

Inverleith's investment portfolio includes majority stakes in The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, food and drink firm Good Hemp and artisan chocolate brand Montezuma's.