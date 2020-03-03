Almost 50 jobs lost after contractor folds

Image copyright Google Image caption JB Bennett (Contracts) was based in the Kilsyth area

A North Lanarkshire groundworks contractor has ceased trading, with the loss of almost 50 jobs.

Kilsyth-based JB Bennett (Contracts) Limited called in administrators on 27 February after getting into financial difficulties.

The firm specialised in providing renovation and refurbishment services to the public and residential sectors.

Administrators from French Duncan LLP said all 47 staff at the company had been made redundant.

Joint administrator Eileen Blackburn said: "The directors of the business have, over the last few months, worked tirelessly to try to save the company but long lead times from successfully tendering to commencing projects contributed to a weakening cash flow and inevitably to increased creditor pressure.

"These factors resulted in the directors' decision to place the company into administration in the interests of all stakeholders."