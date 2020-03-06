Glasgow and Dundee join full-fibre rollout

Image copyright Getty Images

Glasgow and Dundee are set to become the latest UK cities to benefit from gigabit speed broadband.

They are among 36 new locations named by digital infrastructure firm CityFibre for the latest phase of its £4bn Gigabit City Investment Programme.

Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Inverness and Stirling have already joined the programme.

CityFibre is targeting up to eight million premises in the UK in its full-fibre rollout.

The company said it had accelerated the mobilisation of its network build capabilities, with a process under way to award £1.5bn in construction contracts by the summer.

Network construction is expected to begin in nearly all of the announced cities by the end of 2020.

The announcement follows news that TalkTalk has committed to join CityFibre's network to market both consumer and business services.

They will join Vodafone and more than 1,500 business and public sector ISPs as customers on the growing network.

Scotland's Minister for energy, connectivity and the islands, Paul Wheelhouse, said: "This is very welcome news from CityFibre as it announces further commercial full-fibre rollouts in Scotland which complement the Scottish government's target of ensuring access to a minimum of superfast broadband for each and every premises in Scotland."