Sullom Voe terminal workers vote for strike action
- 9 March 2020
Workers at the Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland have voted for strike action.
Unite the union said 94% of those who took part voted for action, following earlier talks with EnQuest over terms and conditions, including pensions.
Regional industrial officer John Boland said it was an "emphatic" result.
EnQuest - which took over running of the terminal from BP in December 2017 - said it was "disappointed" at the result, but would be "seeking further immediate dialogue".