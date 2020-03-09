Image copyright BP Image caption EnQuest took over the running of the terminal in 2017

Workers at the Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland have voted for strike action.

Unite the union said 94% of those who took part voted for action, following earlier talks with EnQuest over terms and conditions, including pensions.

Regional industrial officer John Boland said it was an "emphatic" result.

EnQuest - which took over running of the terminal from BP in December 2017 - said it was "disappointed" at the result, but would be "seeking further immediate dialogue".