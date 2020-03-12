Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than a quarter of those surveyed expect house prices to continue rising in the next three months

House prices in Scotland have risen for the sixth month in a row, according to a survey of property professionals.

The latest residential market survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors found a net balance of 35% of respondents saw an increase last month.

This was higher than the UK average of 29%.

However, some surveyors were concerned that coronavirus could adversely affect viewings and the spring house-selling season.

While more than a quarter of Scottish respondents (26%) expected house prices to continue rising in the next three months, experts were still advising caution.

David Cruickshank, of chartered surveyors DM Hall in Elgin, said: "The market still reflects uncertainty. Brexit is ongoing with the full effect still more than a year away.

"The Covid-19 virus is also likely to negatively affect the economy and market if it spreads in an uncontrolled manner."

RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said that although inventory levels were still at historically low levels, that picture could improve over the coming months "providing the coronavirus doesn't become more of an inhibitor of activity in the sector".