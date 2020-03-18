Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Output in construction grew by 0.7%

The Scottish economy grew by 0.2% in the final three months of 2019, government figures show.

The figures also show the value of goods and services for the whole year grew by 0.8% compared with 2018.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figure from October to December predates the impact of Covid-19.

During the period, construction grew by 0.7%, while the service sector grew by 0.5%. However, output in production contracted by 1.2%,

Coronavirus brings 'unprecedented times'

The Scottish government's Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said that while the growth, although modest, was to be welcomed, she added: "We are living in unprecedented times and I am acutely aware that COVID-19 is already having challenging implications for businesses the length and breadth of the country."

She added that the Scottish government was providing a £320m package of support for business and urged firms to contact the Covid-19 helpline on 0300 303 0660 if they had questions relating to the economic impact of the virus.

The first indication of coronavirus on GDP is expected to be published in June.