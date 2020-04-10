Image copyright Archer

An offshore services firm has been criticised amid union claims it plans to cut more than 130 jobs from its North Sea operation.

Unite said Archer should use the government's job retention scheme, allowing it to claim 80% of employees' wages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Archer insist furloughing is not an option due to the drop off in demand in the oil sector.

It says the posts at risk will not be required "for the foreseeable future".

The firm said the number of job losses had yet to be determined.

A company statement added that it would attempt to redeploy some employees as well as offering voluntary redundancies.

Unite have vowed to "explore all legal options", including lodging unfair dismissal cases for workers.

Shauna Wright, Unite regional officer, said the move was "a devastating blow to a highly skilled workforce".

She added: "We urge Archer to reverse this disgusting decision and to immediately look at how the government scheme can be used to support the workers during this difficult time by delaying the redundancies."