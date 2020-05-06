Image copyright Getty Images

First Bus has said social distancing will be "unsustainable" as the Covid-19 lockdown is eased.

The operator, which employs more than 3,200 people in Scotland, was responsible for 120 million passenger journeys last year.

Under the restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the virus, demand for its services has fallen by 85%.

First Bus said it would not be possible to run enough buses to comply with the current rules.

Many buses currently have seats taped off to keep passengers apart.

The operator is responsible for millions of passenger journeys each year

The company's commercial director Graeme MacFarlane said: "Going forward it's going to be a challenge.

"Because as demand increases and we need to observe social distancing guidelines we do have to put more resource out.

"That means more buses, which is more costly so that is unsustainable in the longer period."

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson told the Good Morning Scotland programme that travel would not be returning to normal.

"We will have to change our behaviour while social distancing remains in place," he said.

"So the transport system is not going to be able to provide all of the normal capacity that people would expect to be there."