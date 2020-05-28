Construction firms have been cleared to start preparing for work to resume.

New sector guidance from the Scottish government on lockdown restrictions means site preparation works can be undertaken from Friday.

Firms will be able to prepare for a "soft start" to site works under phase two of a six-point plan.

However, that phase will only go ahead after consultation with the Scottish government to ensure it is safe to do so in line with public health advice.

Scottish Building Federation managing director Vaughan Hart said many construction sites would be ready to "to begin building works through a 'soft start' either immediately or by the end of May".

He added: "It is critical the Scottish government gives the go-ahead for that as soon as reasonably possible and then for the further stages of the plan so that construction can begin to gradually increase activity whilst keeping site safety as the top priority."

'Critical decision'

The Scottish Property Federation said the construction sector had worked hard to develop "detailed safe working practices".

Chairman Robin Blacklock said: "We encourage the government to press ahead as quickly as possible with the sector's advice on a gradual return to work for construction and building works.

"The critical decision will be between now and Phase 2 and it is not clear how or when that decision will be made.

CBI Scotland director Tracy Black added: "For the Scottish construction industry, which has been hit so hard by the crisis, the resumption of activity in phase one will come as a significant relief."