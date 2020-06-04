Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish tourism businesses have asked ministers to review the two-metre social distancing requirement.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) has warned many will be unable to reopen unless the measure is relaxed.

In a letter to tourism minister Fergus Ewing, it cited World Health Organisation (WHO) guidance that a one-metre gap was sufficient.

The Scottish government has said any change would have to be based "on the best scientific evidence available".

STA chief executive Marc Crothall believes most tourism businesses cannot operate with the two-metre rule.

He said: "The reality, as I'm sure you know, is that the majority believe that it will not be economically viable to do so at two metres and as a result would have to close until such time as there was a change to the distancing measures.

"Many may not be able to hold out until then and the difference could mean many tens of thousands of jobs being saved or lost."

How does social distancing affect the capacity of bars and restaurants?

Image copyright AFP

Research commissioned by the STA found that a square-shaped bar, which could normally accommodate 200 people standing, would:

Have to reduce capacity to 100 people with a one-metre social distancing rule

Have to reduce capacity to 25 people with a two-metre rule

For a square-shaped restaurant with seating for 100 people:

Only 34 seats could be used under the two-metre rule

Up to 65 seats could be used with a one-metre rule

The STA has cited research published in The Lancet, which it believes supports the view that 1m is sufficient social distancing to significantly reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The official guidance from the WHO includes the recommendation to "maintain at least one metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and others".

The one-metre rule, the STA said, is followed in Spain, Italy, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

In Germany, Poland and the Netherlands the distance is 1.5m - with only the UK, Switzerland and US staying at 2m apart.

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "As we slowly and cautiously ease lockdown measures, we have been clear we simply don't want, in this phase, to see large numbers of people at tourist hot spots or local beauty spots.

"Crowds of people - even if they're trying to physically distance - bring more risk than we judge is acceptable and safe at this point.

"As the first minister has made clear, the advice from the Scottish government is to stay 2m apart from people in other households."

She added: "No-one wants this to go on any longer than is needed to protect people from the spread of the virus, and the timeline for further changes to restrictions will be based on the best scientific evidence available."