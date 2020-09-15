Unemployment in Scotland rises slightly in latest figures Published duration 47 minutes ago

The number of unemployed people in Scotland increased to 128,000 in the three months to July, according to new statistics.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that the unemployment rate rose to 4.6% during that period.

Last month the ONS said 124,000 people were out of work between April and June and the unemployment rate was 4.5%.

The latest employment rate in Scotland is up slightly at 74.3%.

Across the UK, the rate of unemployment measures 4.1%, a rise on the 3.9% recorded in the previous three months.

This means there are currently 1.4 million people unemployed in the UK.

However the latest numbers deal with a period (May to July) when many businesses were still in lockdown.

More than 10 million people in the UK have benefitted from the job retention scheme which is due to end in October.

'Full impact'

In August the number of people on payrolls dropped. About 695,000 UK workers have disappeared from the payrolls of British companies since March, when the coronavirus lockdown began.

The 0.1 percentage point increase in employment to 74.3% brings the number of people in work in Scotland to 2.65 million.

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said the figures did not reflect the full impact of the coronavirus lockdown as the furlough scheme had offered some relief to employers and employees.

Mr Hepburn said the Scottish government's recent programme for government had been focused on protecting and renewing the country's labour market.

He added: "We continue to call on the UK government to also play its part and extend the Job Retention Scheme, particularly for sectors such as travel, tourism and hospitality that face significant long-term challenges, likely to remain when the scheme ends next month."

