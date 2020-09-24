Covid-19: New Jobs Support Scheme 'will not stop mass redundancies' Published duration 21 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Tourism plays an important part in Scotland's economy

The new Jobs Support Scheme announced by the chancellor will fail to prevent mass redundancies, the Scottish tourism sector has warned.

He also said VAT for the hospitality and tourism sector would remain at 5% until 31 March next year.

But the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) said there was not enough work.

Chief executive Marc Crothall said: "Employers cannot afford to pay staff when there is no work, so we can still expect to see mass redundancies."

He said the measures fell "some way short" of what was urgently needed to rescue Scotland's tourism industry from "a perilous situation".

He said: "The Jobs Support Scheme will only help businesses which have sufficient demand to pay these minimum hours; the majority of tourism businesses simply will not be able to do so as their businesses are either closed due to legislation or restrictions.

"This continues to create pressure on the payroll at a time when consumer confidence and demand for the services which the tourism sector offers is at an all-time low, coupled with the increased restrictions in place."

image copyright Treasury

Mr Crothall said the extension of the current rate of VAT at 5% until March 2021 would have a marginal effect on the industry, given that so many businesses would be forced to make redundancies and close their doors for good.

"The reality we must all face now is that within the coming days and weeks, businesses owners will lose their livelihoods, thousands will lose their income and the effects on the economy and people's lives will be nothing short of devastating," he added.

Citizens Advice Scotland said the scheme would have to be targeted effectively to prevent a "tidal wave of redundancies" this winter.

'Bold steps'

However, CBI Scotland said the "bold steps" from the Treasury would save hundreds of viable jobs this winter.

Its director Tracy Black said: "It is right to target help on jobs with a future, but can only be part-time while demand remains flat. This is how skills and jobs can be preserved to enable a fast recovery.

"Wage support, tax deferrals and help for the self-employed will reduce the scarring effect of unnecessary job losses as the UK tackles the virus. Further business rates relief should remain on the table."

She added: "The chancellor has listened to evidence from business and unions, acting decisively. It is this spirit of agility and collaboration that will help make 2021 a year of growth and renewal."

Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce broadly welcomed the new scheme which she said "should help save many from losing their jobs completely".

But she added: "Topping up wages can only ever be a sticking plaster. In Scotland we need a comprehensive plan focused on retraining and upskilling our workforce and investment in the creation of new jobs."

image copyright PA Media image caption Rishi Sunak said the new scheme would start on 1 November

The new scheme, to replace the furlough scheme which ends next month, aims to stop mass job cuts after the government introduced new measures to tackle coronavirus.

Mr Sunak said the furlough scheme would end as it was "fundamentally wrong" to keep people in unviable jobs.

The chancellor said employees would have to be working for at least a third of their normal hours to qualify for the new scheme, which begins on 1 November.

Between them, the government and the employer will then cover part of their salary for the remaining hours not worked.

'Pay as you grow'

Mr Sunak said he was also extending the scheme for self-employment on "similar terms" to the existing job support scheme.

And businesses who deferred their VAT would have the options of smaller, interest free payments over 11 months.

Mr Sunak also announced a "pay as you grow" scheme for businesses that took government-guaranteed loans during the crisis.