Scotland's unemployment rate remains steady over summer
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate remained at 4.5% over the summer, with 124,000 people seeking work, figures show.
The Office for National Statistics also said the employment rate in Scotland rose slightly in June to August, to 73.9%.
The UK's unemployment rate rose to 4.5% over the same period, with an estimated 1.5 million people looking for work.
The Scottish government said the figures did not reflect the "full impact" of Covid-19 on employment.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.