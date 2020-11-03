Plans unveiled for £200m Ravenscraig development
Logistics firm Russell Group has announced plans to create 200 jobs at a new £200m development in North Lanarkshire.
The firm is submitting a planning application for a railhead logistics hub at the former Ravenscraig steelworks site.
If the plans are approved, construction would begin towards the end of 2021.
The first phase of the development is expected to be completed by early 2023, with overall completion by early 2026.
The proposed development would serve as the company's UK headquarters.
The site's developer, Ravenscraig Ltd, has been in talks with Russell Group on the plans.
Ravenscraig Ltd is a joint venture comprising Scottish Enterprise, Wilson Bowden Developments and Tata Steel.
Russell Group director Kenneth Russell said: "We are hugely excited by the potential of this development, which will drive real and tangible benefits to the local population, not least through the creation of hundreds of new and high-quality jobs.
"While we are at the start of the planning process, we are committed to consulting with the public on our plans and will set them out in more detail over the coming weeks and months."
A masterplan to transform the 376-hectare site, which once hosted the largest hot strip steel mill in Western Europe, was approved by North Lanarkshire Council in June last year.
Councillors said the site would be opened up to 12,000 people with the development of housing, schools, retail and business opportunities.
Ravenscraig Ltd director Nick Davies said: "This is the most significant development opportunity proposed to date at Ravenscraig and is one that has the potential to transform the site.
"It is our belief that an investment of this size will be crucial to unlocking further commercial opportunities at Ravenscraig, driving economic benefit across North Lanarkshire and beyond."