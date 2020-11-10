Grangemouth refinery jobs threatened under scale-back plans
Nearly 190 jobs are under threat at Grangemouth oil refinery after its owners announced plans to scale back operations at the site.
Petroineos is to launch a consultation period on Monday with up to 187 of its 637 staff at the refinery.
It said the move to "reconfigure" the plant was in response to a global decline in demand for fuels.
The company added that the smaller operation would allow it to retain 450 highly skilled roles at the site.
Under the plans, a crude distillation unit and fluidised catalytic cracker unit, which have been mothballed since the start of the Covid pandemic, will remain closed.
In a statement, Petroineos said keeping the two production units in a mothballed state would "reduce future incurred costs associated with operating these two older plants".
It added that the proposals would align its "refining capacity to meet local demand in Scotland, Northern England and Northern Ireland".
'Critical infrastructure'
Petroineos Refining chief executive Franck Demay said: "As a national critical infrastructure it is vital we retain a productive capacity of fuels in Scotland.
"For almost a century the Grangemouth refinery has reliably produced high quality fuels for the domestic market and for export.
"We firmly believe that only by taking action now will we preserve one of Scotland's last large manufacturing sites and a significant contributor to the Scottish economy."
Petroineos is a 50:50 joint venture between Ineos and Chinese state oil company PetroChina.
The Grangemouth refinery is one of just six crude oil refineries in the UK and the only one in Scotland.
It sources its raw materials from North Sea oil fields, imported via the Forties Pipeline System, and from elsewhere around the world.