Jobs boost for Scotland's technology sector
A US tech firm is to create up to 70 high-value jobs at its European headquarters in Edinburgh, after securing a £3.2m grant from Scottish Enterprise.
The move by UserTesting is part of a £10m research and development project.
The grant will also support its plans to expand into more European markets.
UserTesting uses a network of testers to provide companies with feedback on how their digital products work in the real world.
Its European customer base includes brands such as Asos, Deliveroo and Skyscanner.
The new technical roles are expected to be phased in over the next 12 months, bringing staff headcount at its Edinburgh base to more than 130.
UserTesting set up in the Scottish capital last year, saying it recognised the city's potential as a top European centre for technology.
Chief executive Andy MacMillan said: "We continue to be extremely impressed with the quality of technical talent in Scotland, and with the help of the grant from Scottish Enterprise we look forward to growing our European presence."
Scottish Enterprise interim chief executive Linda Hanna said it was "an important investment by an international company at a crucial time for Scotland's economy".
The Scottish government said the UserTesting grant would help to support its ambition of creating high-value jobs and contribute to the wider growth of the technology sector.
Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation Ivan McKee, said: "Scotland faces significant challenges as a result of the coronavirus crisis, and tech companies, with their focus on innovation and growth potential, have a critical role to play in our economic recovery."