Care home operator Meallmore set for major expansion
- Published
One of Scotland's largest independent care home operators is expanding after securing a £41m funding package.
Inverness-based Meallmore Ltd will use the cash to purchase two new sites for future developments and refurbish some of its 25 homes across Scotland.
The funding from HSBC will also help the company complete the construction of new homes in Dumbarton and Aberdeen.
Over the next two years, Meallmore plans to open new facilities in Ayr, Falkirk and Dumbarton.
Construction in Aberdeen is due to start in the middle of next year.
Meallmore operations director Mary Preston said: "The care home sector has had a challenging year, and reflecting on the past few months has only solidified our belief that more investment is needed to make sure that care homes are delivering for the needs of residents."
Meallmore specialises in dementia care, nursing care, specialist adult care as well as respite and short-stay care.