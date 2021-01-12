Wood wins £88m Chinese refinery expansion deal
Scottish engineering firm Wood has won a contract worth more than $120m (£88.2m) to expand a Chinese refinery.
Under the deal, Aberdeen-based Wood will provide Chinese group Sinopec with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services in Hainan.
Once completed, the ethylene renovation and expansion project will produce up to one million tonnes of ethylene derivatives and refined oil annually.
Output will serve ethylene demand across China and globally.
Pipework and cables for power, telecommunications and lighting will be delivered by Wood's engineering and project management teams based in Shanghai and on site.
Wood's executive president of projects, Mike Collins, said: "We are delighted to win this new contract with Sinopec which demonstrates the strength of our long-standing relationship with the client and their confidence in our extensive EPC expertise in the petrochemical sector."