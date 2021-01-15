Green light for former oil terminal development in Bowling
Planning permission has been granted for a major industrial and commercial development at a former oil terminal in West Dunbartonshire.
The £34m Glasgow City Region City Deal project will see the former ExxonMobil site in Bowling transformed into a mixed-use development.
It will include storage, distribution, industrial, business and office space.
When complete, the project is expected to provide up to 980 full-time jobs, as well as 670 jobs during construction.
The works will include a number of road improvements connecting to the site, including a new link road in West Dunbartonshire and upgrades to the A814.
West Dunbartonshire Council will also undertake landscaping as well as flood mitigation and site drainage works.
Of the 150-acre site, only 47 acres will be developed. The remainder will be used for "green network and green infrastructure enhancements".
The project follows an agreement with ExxonMobil last October, under which the site will be transferred to the council.
Planning committee chairman Jim Finn said: "This is one of the largest brownfield sites in West Dunbartonshire and along the Clyde Waterfront, and these proposals offer real opportunities to transform the area and bring it back into use."
The proposal for the former oil terminal and associated areas is one of 20 projects which are progressing as part of the Glasgow City Region City Deal Infrastructure Programme, being delivered over a 10-year period.