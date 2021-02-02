Eric Trump hits out at MSPs over Scottish wealth debate
- Published
Donald Trump's son Eric has hit out at plans for MSPs to debate whether his father's business interests in Scotland should be investigated.
MSPs will vote on a motion calling for an investigation into the former US president's business interests during a debate led by the Scottish Greens on Wednesday.
The party wants the Trump Organisation's golf courses investigated via an unexplained wealth order.
The Scottish Government says only the Lord Advocate can decide if such an order can be made.
Eric Trump, who is a trustee and executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, said the debate could deter overseas investors
He said: "At a critical time when politicians should be focused on saving lives and reopening businesses in Scotland, they are focused on advancing their personal agendas.
"The Trump Organisation has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into the Scottish economy, rescued Turnberry, and rebuilt it into one of the finest resorts anywhere in the world.
"In both Aberdeen and Turnberry, the Trump Organisation has created thousands of jobs and has made an overwhelming contribution to the leisure and tourism industry."
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said there were "serious concerns" about how Donald Trump financed the cash purchases of his Scottish golf courses.
The party will renew calls for an investigation into the purchase of estates at Turnberry and Menie during their opposition debate.
Mr Harvie said: "As entertaining as Eric Trump's tantrum is, he doesn't say where his dad got the money to buy his Scottish golf courses, which is exactly why I'm calling on the Scottish Government to seek an unexplained wealth order."
A Scottish Government spokesman said this week: "Any decision on whether to apply to the Court of Session for an unexplained wealth order is made on behalf of Scottish ministers by the Civil Recovery Unit (CRU) which reports to the Lord Advocate."