Edinburgh financial technology firm sold in £144m deal
- Published
- comments
- Comments
One of Scotland's leading financial technology firms is being bought over in a deal that values the firm at £144m.
Nucleus Financial provides a software platform to 800 small and medium-scale financial adviser firms.
It is being bought by the James Hay Group, which specialises in providing technology in the pensions industry.
Nucleus, led by chief executive David Ferguson. is based in Edinburgh with nearly 400 employees.
Richard Rowney, chief executive of the James Hay Group, said: "We admire much about Nucleus and the skills within its team, and look forward to working with them to better serve the growing needs of advisers."