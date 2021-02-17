Scottish shop sales have worst January on record
Shop sales last month were "trapped in the depths of a dark and dismal winter", according to retailers.
The figures were the worst monthly performance since April, and the worst January results on record.
New figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) showed total sales fell year-on-year by almost 28%.
Food sales rose by 4.3% but non-food slumped by more than half, as non-essential shops were forced to close during the first week of the year.
SRC head of policy Ewan MacDonald-Russell said spending "plunged" as many retailers also had to discontinue Click and Collect services.
He added: "The SRC welcomed the recent announcement from the finance secretary setting out that retailers could expect a three-month extension to the current full business rates relief.
"Nonetheless, the pressure of extended lockdown is taking its toll on shattered shops."
KPMG UK head of retail Paul Martin said it was no surprise that Scottish retail figures remain subdued.
"With fresh restrictions introduced at the start of January, retailers have had to contend with another month of empty high streets as consumers stayed at home," he said.
"Poor weather has exacerbated the issues, creating a perfect storm, with a total decline of almost 30% representing the worst figures we've seen since April last year."
'Relentless months'
He added: "There's also growing evidence consumers are pressing pause on big purchases as they wait for a return to a degree of normality later in the year, and that's creating additional logistical costs for retailers."
Mr Martin also said there were some reasons for "cautious optimism".
"The vaccine rollout continues at pace and business rates relief has been extended," he added.
"For some traders that could be enough to get them through the final stages of this crisis, but it could be too little, too late for others who've faced 12 relentless months of difficulty."