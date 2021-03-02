Tyre tycoon Michael Welch strikes deal for major US venture
- Published
A Scottish entrepreneur in online tyre sales has struck a deal for a major new American venture.
Michael Welch's US business Tirescanner is merging with rival Tirebuyer, a subsidiary of a leading American tyre distributor.
The online business will have 12,000 partner garages, making it the largest network of its kind in the US.
As both president and chief executive, Mr Welch intends to run operations from Edinburgh and three American bases.
Mr Welch started selling tyres in the UK at the age of 16 before joining Kwik-Fit.
In 2001, at the age of 21, he set up Peebles-based online tyre firm Blackcircles.com.
He sold the business for £50m in 2015 to Michelin before launching Tirescanner in 2018.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.