Beattie Communications chief leads management buyout
- Published
The chief executive of a PR firm whose chairman resigned over a "tone deaf" social media post is to lead a management buyout (MBO) of the agency.
Laurna Woods said the buyout of Beattie Communications marked the start of a "new journey" for the company.
Gordon Beattie stood down this week as chairman after he posted on LinkedIn that the company did not hire "blacks, gays or Catholics".
He later said he was "truly sorry" for his "inappropriate" language.
The LinkedIn post, which was uploaded last week, provoked an angry reaction from anti-racism campaigners and was also strongly criticised by others in the communications industry.
The buyout will see Ms Woods and her leadership team take over the London-headquartered firm, which includes offices in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Belfast.
Mr Beattie will not have any involvement in the new business and the consultancy will rebrand and change its name in the near future.
'Dynamic new agency'
Ms Woods said: "I will be dedicating all my efforts into building a dynamic new agency that is leading in every respect, from the services we provide to the culture we live by.
"We are fully committed to becoming game-changers in the creative industry and an employer that continues to be equal to all.
"This will be felt through every touchpoint in our business - from the work we produce to the talent we recruit.
"This buyout will secure the success of a thriving, client-focused business. Our new journey starts here."
Ms Woods would not disclose the price she and her team of Elspeth Brown, Joanne Spence, Rachel Gladwin and Chris Gilmour will pay for the agency.
Mr Beattie founded the agency 40 years ago in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, before expanding it across the UK.
Mr Beattie said: "I wish the management team every success with the business while I focus on my wider interests."