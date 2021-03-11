Helicopter firm to buy North Sea aviation operator
Helicopter operator CHC Group has announced it is buying the oil and gas aviation business of aerospace and defence giant Babcock.
The Aberdeen-based Babcock division provides offshore oil and gas crew transport services in the UK, Denmark and Australia.
In the North Sea alone, it transports about 260,000 men and women to platforms each year.
The division employs more than 500 people and operates about 30 aircraft.
CHC said the transaction was a conditional agreement. It did not disclose the value of the deal.
In a statement, CHC said: "The deal is expected to complete in the second calendar quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of the relevant third-party conditions.
"It is intended that CHC will seek clearance for the transaction from antitrust authorities in the UK and Australia, but completion is not conditional upon such clearances being received."