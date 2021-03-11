ScotRail conductors vote for industrial action
- Published
ScotRail has expressed disappointment after train conductors voted in favour of industrial action.
The ballot of RMT union members was held in a dispute over overtime payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
It resulted in 75% of 470 members voting in favour of strike action and 85% backing action short of a strike.
ScotRail said it was "the wrong decision for railway staff and our passengers".
RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Our members have delivered a resounding vote for action and ScotRail need to start taking this issue seriously and stop ignoring the anger amongst their workforce which is clearly reflected in this ballot.
"The union's executive will consider this mandate for action and take decisions on the next steps in this dispute."
'Financial crisis'
The move was criticised by ScotRail, which said it was currently facing "the most significant financial crisis in its history".
The company also said that jobs had been protected during the pandemic with "no staff placed on furlough or any cuts to basic wages or terms and conditions" as a result of emergency Scottish government support.
ScotRail operations director David Simpson said: "Strike action at a time of national crisis, when we have required emergency government support just to stay afloat, and when we benefit from a level of job security not enjoyed by other industries, is wrong.
"It will damage ScotRail's credibility at a time when we need to attract people back to the railway when Covid-19 restrictions allow.
"With passenger numbers down more than 90% compared to the same time last year, it has never been more important for everyone in the railway to work together to build the best future for our industry."