Covid in Scotland: Hospitality leaders urge levels rethink
- Published
Hospitality leaders have urged the Scottish government to change its Covid lockdown levels to stop businesses failing.
An industry group has submitted its own version of the system to ministers.
The document, seen by the BBC, urges ministers to mirror the reopening plans for England - stripping away curfews and naming dates.
The Scottish government said lockdown exit will be driven by data, not dates.
Five of Scotland's main hospitality trade bodies said if changes are implemented, 60,000 jobs in the sector could be saved.
Analysis was commissioned by the Scottish Hospitality Group, UK Hospitality Scotland, Scottish Licensed Trade Association, Night Time Industries Association and the Scottish Beer & Pub Association
They said that under current level three restrictions almost half of hospitality businesses could operate. But if changes are made, this increases to almost three quarters.
Under the previous level three rules, alcohol was not allowed to be served. But the industry is lobbying for it to be sold outdoors, or indoors with a meal.
On closing times, the last entry was 17:00 with venues were to close by 18:00. The industry would like to see two-hour time slots for indoor customers, with closing time at 22:30. Outdoors it wants a 23:30 close.
It claims this could contribute more than £1.2bn to the economy in the short term.
Michael Grieve, chairman of Night Time Industries Association Scotland and owner of Glasgow's Sub Club, told BBC's The Sunday Show that indicative dates would be vitally important to businesses like his.
He said: "What we're asking for is that all restrictions are removed at level zero and things return to normal.
"We think it's imperative that there's a date put against that as a best case scenario as a date to work towards.
"But we need to have some kind of framework there because at the moment we're completely running blind here - we have no idea when we'll be able to operate."
The Scottish government has said that the previous levels system will be updated to account for changes in the situation - for example, the new variant of coronavirus and the rollout of the vaccination programme.
Michael Grieve added: "The positive impact of adopting our proposed plan are huge for relatively minor tweaks.
"We're not going to achieve zero Covid. We need to accept that Covid is in society.
"So, with vaccination being rolled out... we see no reason why in parallel indicative dates can't be put in place to give the industry some hope that we can reopen and that life can start to return to some kind of normal."
The Scottish government said it understood the desire for certainty for all sectors of the economy.
It said in a statement: "We need to be driven by data not dates, and we are regrettably not able to provide fixed dates as to when nightclubs and theatres which involve large audiences and customers in enclosed spaces can reopen.
"We will continue to listen to the needs of the sector and do everything within our powers to support them through this on-going crisis."
It said work was underway to develop a route-map towards an incremental and cautious re-opening of live events and performances.
The Scottish government said more than £140m of additional Covid funding to support culture and heritage in Scotland had been allocated, with more than £3bn in support for business since the start of the pandemic.