Unions to ballot Scottish Water workers in pay row
- Published
Three unions are to ballot Scottish Water workers for industrial action in a dispute over pay.
GMB, Unite and Unison have joined forces for a consultative ballot over changes to standby and emergency payments.
They claim some workers could lose up to £3,000 a year through a new payments system which means they will not be paid for working additional hours.
Publicly-owned Scottish Water said it was still open to "constructive" talks.
GMB Scotland organiser Gary Cook described Scottish Water's approach to the pay issue as "shameful opportunism".
Mr Cook said: "This is the kind of behaviour you would expect from a rogue employer, not a statutory corporation, and our unions have been left with no choice but to ballot our members.
"Scottish Water bosses are accountable to all of us, yet this pay cut imposition completely ignores the fair work principles the Scottish government claims to promote, so this is also a test for ministers as well."
'Regrettable step'
Unite industrial officer James O'Connell said: "The decisions which have been unilaterally made by management could mean some workers losing up to £3,000 a year.
"We can't understand why Scottish Water has chosen to take this incendiary course of action without even talking to the trade unions."
A spokesman for Scottish Water said: "It is regrettable that trade unions have taken this step as we have engaged with them over many months on these matters.
"We have invited them to further talks as soon as possible and look forward to continuing discussions in a constructive manner.
"We place a high priority on the recognition and wellbeing of our employees in delivering a vital service daily to five million people."