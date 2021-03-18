US firm to create Scottish health research hub
- Published
More than 500 new jobs are to be created in a health research, development and manufacturing hub in Scotland.
Advanced diagnostics firm LumiraDx is to invest £78m over the next three years at sites in Stirling, Inverness and a new facility near Glasgow.
The US company supplies rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 to the NHS.
It plans to boost production and develop other tests for conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.
The project is being supported by £15m from Scottish Enterprise.
A total of 510 new posts will be guaranteed over the next three years as a result of the investment.
The firm said it was hopeful this could rise to more than 750 new posts "if current market demand prevails".
Export market
Up to 80% of the healthcare products manufactured by the firm will be for the export market, including the USA, Europe and Japan.
LumiraDx currently has five sites across Scotland, with a total of 579 employees.
The £15m grant agreed with Scottish Enterprise is contingent on 510 new jobs being created by the end of 2023.
About 200 of the new roles will be in research and development, with the rest in high-tech manufacturing.
Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "Life sciences has been a cornerstone of our economy for many years and this announcement shows that the sector will continue to drive growth in the future and help in the fight against the pandemic.
"It also makes it clear that Scotland is an attractive location for global investors."