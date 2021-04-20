Scottish unemployment rate remains unchanged
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate from December 2020 to February 2021 remained at 4.4%.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the employment rate, for those aged 16 to 64, over the same period was 74.6%.
This was up 0.2% on the previous quarter.
There were 2.567 million people aged 16-64 in employment between December and February, while 120,000 in that age range were unemployed.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: "The latest figures suggest that the jobs market has been broadly stable in recent months after the major shock of last spring."
UK-wide, the unemployment rate fell to 4.9%.