Strike action looms at whisky maker Chivas Brothers
- Published
Workers at whisky and spirits producer Chivas Brothers have voted to back industrial action in a dispute over pay.
GMB and Unite union members were balloted last month after talks between the unions and the distiller collapsed.
The unions said strike action could begin before the end of May, unless Chivas came up with an improved offer.
Chivas said it was "deeply disappointed" but remained committed to seeking a resolution to the dispute.
The unions claim the firm, whose brands include Glenlivet, Ballantine's and Royal Salute, has been unwilling to lift a pay freeze.
Chivas employs about 1,600 workers in Scotland, including at the Kilmalid bottling hall, Strathclyde Grain Distillery, Glenlivet Distillery and maturation sites in Speyside, Clydebank and Ayrshire.
In a statement, GMB Scotland said 84.4% of its members at Chivas had voted to back strike action, with 92.7% supporting action short of a strike.
'Anger intensified'
The union claimed Chivas' parent company, Pernod Ricard, had awarded pay rises to its workers in France earlier this year, while freezing pay for workers in Scotland.
GMB also said anger among workers had "intensified" during the ballot, after Pernod Ricard announced promising financial results at the end of April.
Scotland organiser Keir Greenaway said: "Chivas workers across Scotland have kept the profits rolling in throughout this pandemic, but also against the headwinds of Brexit and a tariffs war with the US.
"They deserve much better than a real-terms pay cut."
Unite reported that its members had voted for strike action by 82% on a 62% turnout.
Regional co-ordinating officer Elaine Dougall said: "This result comes after months of trying to negotiate a fair pay award for the workers but throughout this whole time the company have barely moved an inch.
"Unite is asking that Chivas Brothers use this result as an opportunity to make an improved offer or industrial action will take place in a matter of weeks just as the country is easing restrictions on access to pubs and restaurants."
'Deeply disappointed'
In a statement, Chivas chairman and chief executive Jean-Christophe Coutures said: "We are deeply disappointed that our union members have voted in favour of industrial action.
"We maintain that our proposal to our unions - which included guaranteed pay increases in 2021 and 2022 - is fair, and recognises the hard work of our teams whilst responsibly managing our business for the years ahead.
"Despite the result of this vote, we remain committed to seeking a resolution that focuses our collective efforts on achieving long-term business success, job security and growth."