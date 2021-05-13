Covid in Scotland: Criminal defence lawyers to boycott courts
Criminal defence lawyers are to boycott courts across Scotland on Monday in a dispute over Scottish government funding during the Covid crisis.
The move by the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association (SSBA) will see members refuse to attend court to defend cases.
Edinburgh and Glasgow sheriff courts will be among those affected by the boycott, according to the newly-formed organisation.
Members of the SSBA said the profession was "at a breaking point".
It claims less than a third of legal aid firms who applied to the government's £9m resilience fund were accepted, and only £2.3m was allocated.
The SSBA said in a statement: "We have witnessed a significant decline in the number of cases the courts have been able to process during lockdown.
"Our firms urgently need support to continue practising whilst the pandemic is ongoing."
'Complete failure'
The statement added: "The Scottish government recognised this reality by assigning £9m to a resilience fund for practitioners.
"There has been a complete failure to properly distribute that fund to firms who desperately need it."
On Monday, courts which are under boycott will see a representative of a local faculty deal with all custodies on behalf of colleagues.
Letters will also be handed to the accused, explaining the absence of their nominated solicitor.
In the statement, SSBA members said that despite a fall in the number of cases the courts had been able to process during lockdown, only £2.3m had been distributed from the resilience fund.
Of the 287 firms that applied to the fund, less than a third (93 firms) were granted an award.
In calling for the Scottish government to take "urgent action", the members said: "The profession is at breaking point.
"Firms must be supported now to ensure we maintain a healthy and vibrant legal aid profession.
"This is fundamental to access to justice.
"The most vulnerable in society and, indeed, justice itself will continue to suffer if the legal aid profession is not supported."
The Scottish government has been approached for comment.
Bar associations taking part in or endorsing/supporting the boycott:
- Alloa Criminal Defence Practitioners
- Angus Faculty
- Ayr Faculty of Solicitors
- Faculty of Solicitors of Dunbartonshire
- Edinburgh Bar Association
- Faculty of Procurators of Dumfriesshire
- Dunfermline Criminal Defence Practitioners
- Falkirk & District Faculty of Solicitors
- Glasgow Bar Association
- Society of Solicitors of Hamilton & District
- Highland & Moray Criminal Bar
- Kilmarnock Faculty of Solicitors
- Kirkcaldy Law Society
- Faculty of Paisley
- Faculty of Peterhead and Fraserburgh
- Society of Solicitors and Procurators of Stirling
- West Lothian Bar
- The Royal Faculty of Procurators, Glasgow
- Borders Criminal Defence Practitioners
- Wigtownshire Faculty
- Caithness Faculty