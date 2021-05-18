Scottish unemployment rate falls slightly
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate fell slightly from January to March 2021, according to the latest figures.
The percentage of people looking for work during this period dropped by 0.2% to 4.3%.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of people in work aged 16-64 rose by 0.7% to 74.4% during the same quarter.
The figures show that Scotland's unemployment is rate is lower than the UK-wide of 4.8% for those aged 16-64.
There were 2.560 million people aged 16-64 in employment between January and March in Scotland, while 116,000 people in that age range were unemployed.
The highest unemployment rate estimate in the UK during this three-month period was in London (6.8%) and the lowest was in the South East (3.4%).
London saw the largest change compared with the same period last year, with an increase of 2.0 percentage points.