BBC News

Scottish unemployment rate falls slightly

Published
image copyrightGetty Images

Scotland's unemployment rate fell slightly from January to March 2021, according to the latest figures.

The percentage of people looking for work during this period dropped by 0.2% to 4.3%.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of people in work aged 16-64 rose by 0.7% to 74.4% during the same quarter.

The figures show that Scotland's unemployment is rate is lower than the UK-wide of 4.8% for those aged 16-64.

There were 2.560 million people aged 16-64 in employment between January and March in Scotland, while 116,000 people in that age range were unemployed.

The highest unemployment rate estimate in the UK during this three-month period was in London (6.8%) and the lowest was in the South East (3.4%).

London saw the largest change compared with the same period last year, with an increase of 2.0 percentage points.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.