Covid: First flight out of Scotland after travel restrictions eased
The first direct international flight from Scotland since travel restrictions were relaxed has set off for Portugal.
The 06:00 from Edinburgh to Faro is the first since the UK government's new traffic lights system came into effect.
People travelling to countries which appear on the green list will not need to quarantine on their return.
Despite the easing of restrictions, the Scottish government is still urging people not to travel internationally if they don't need to.
Those travelling to amber or red list countries still face having to isolate in a hotel or at home for at least 10 days after arriving back.
'Relaxing getaway'
There were about 120 passengers on the Edinburgh-Faro flight - mostly holidaymakers, plus some Scots returning to their second homes in Portugal for the first time in a year.
Some of them admitted they were more anxious than on previous trips but said that, after 14 months of travel restrictions, the trip was "well deserved".
One holidaymaker told BBC Scotland: "I think with the weather we get here, it's always nice to get away to a bit of sunshine.
"Obviously with the restrictions you've got to think hard about it, but it's come at the right time so it will be good."
A group of students booked their trip as a reward to themselves after a difficult final year of studying.
"It's just going to be a relaxing getaway", one of the party said.
"We're graduating this year so we we thought we'd go on a nice little trip to Portugal for a few days."
A friend added: "If the borders are open, we might as well go - it must be safe enough.
"I'm just hoping the restaurants are open and it's busy and not too quiet. A good atmosphere and good weather is all we're hoping for."
The traffic light system introduced for Scotland has been in place in England since 17 May.
Its green list includes Portugal, Israel, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Iceland, Gibraltar, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Tristan de Cunha and Ascension Island.
A passenger locator form is necessary plus pre-departure Covid testing, but no hotel quarantine or self-isolation is needed on return.
Despite the relaxation of international travel restrictions, health experts remain concerned about the possibility of a spike in Covid cases if there is a "rush to the departure gates".
'Do the cautious thing'
Dr Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "It's all about the pace of easing restrictions.
"We're watching case numbers starting to rise again in Scotland and the UK, and the potential of a third wave.
"Against that, we look at new news about the effectiveness of vaccination and two doses against the Indian variant which is shortly to become the dominant variant in the UK.
"What we need to do is have most of our population covered by two doses before people start thinking about their summer holidays.
"Sitting here in the rain, I understand how relaxing and attractive and seductive it is to think about your summer holidays.
"But it would be far better and far safer to do the cautious thing now and plan your summer holiday for next year."
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the Scottish government was "trying to create pathways for essential travel" and not just for holidaymakers.
He told Good Morning Scotland: "People have got to make their own choices. We do live in a free society and we are trying to get back to some form of normality after a period of severe constraint.
"But we are appealing to people, given the fragility of the situation that we are in with the pandemic, to exercise due caution and take steps which will minimise the risk of any circulation of the virus."